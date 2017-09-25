NEC Corp (6701.T)
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥798,350.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|260.47
|Dividend:
|60.00
|Yield (%):
|1.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform
* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform
BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei
* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla with longer-range Leaf
CHIBA, Japan Nissan Motor Co Ltd launched a revamped Leaf electric vehicle (EV) on Wednesday, going head-to-head with Tesla Inc's Model 3 and hoping to blunt criticism of limited driving ranges undermining EVs' mass-market appeal. | Video
BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei
* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei
BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei
* NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion - Sky News
Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.
UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 bln - Sky News
* Three private equity firms also showing interest -Sky News (Adds NEC comment, share reaction)
