BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform * Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform

BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei * NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla with longer-range Leaf CHIBA, Japan Nissan Motor Co Ltd launched a revamped Leaf electric vehicle (EV) on Wednesday, going head-to-head with Tesla Inc's Model 3 and hoping to blunt criticism of limited driving ranges undermining EVs' mass-market appeal. |

BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​ * NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei * NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion - Sky News Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 bln - Sky News * Three private equity firms also showing interest -Sky News (Adds NEC comment, share reaction)

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News July 13 Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.