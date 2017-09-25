Edition:
India

NEC Corp (6701.T)

6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,105JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥3,105
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
809,808
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550

Chart for

About

NEC Corporation provides information technology (IT) and network technologies. The Company's products and services include systems integration, maintenance and support, outsourcing/cloud services and system equipment. In the public business, the Company provides social solutions for domestic and foreign governments, governmental... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.01
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥798,350.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 260.47
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 1.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about 6701.T

BRIEF-NEC and Hortonworks expand partnership to deliver a big data processing platform

* Hortonworks Inc announced expansion of strategic partnership with NEC to deliver a big data processing platform

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp's sales in April-September half expected to rise about 10 pct - Nikkei

* NEC Corp expected to see its group operating profit remain roughly unchanged on the year at about 4 billion yen in April-September half - Nikkei‍​

20 Sep 2017

Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla with longer-range Leaf

CHIBA, Japan Nissan Motor Co Ltd launched a revamped Leaf electric vehicle (EV) on Wednesday, going head-to-head with Tesla Inc's Model 3 and hoping to blunt criticism of limited driving ranges undermining EVs' mass-market appeal. | Video

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-NEC Corp in final talks to sell battery electrode subsidiary - Nikkei‍​

* NEC Corp is in final talks to sell its battery electrode subsidiary to chinese investment group GSR - Nikkei‍​

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei

* NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

27 Jul 2017

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion - Sky News

Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

14 Jul 2017

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 billion: Sky News

Japanese information technology company NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and has hired advisors to work on an offer, Sky News reported.

14 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for $1.2 bln - Sky News

* Three private equity firms also showing interest -Sky News (Adds NEC comment, share reaction)

14 Jul 2017

Japan's NEC considers buying Civica for 900 mln stg - Sky News

July 13 Japanese PC assembler NEC Corp is looking at buying British software firm Civica for 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion), Sky News reported.

14 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Japan's NEC weighs 900 mln stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News

* Japanese technology giant NEC lines up 900 million stg bid for UK's Civica - Sky News Source : http://bit.ly/2uWgqy2

14 Jul 2017
» More 6701.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates