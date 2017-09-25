Edition:
Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

916JPY
5:45am IST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
¥910
Open
¥911
Day's High
¥918
Day's Low
¥911
Volume
1,494,000
Avg. Vol
9,686,398
52-wk High
¥918
52-wk Low
¥551

About

Fujitsu Limited is engaged in the business of development, manufacture, sales and maintenance of a range of products and electronic devices. The Company is engaged in providing solutions in the field of information and communication technology. The Company's segments are Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, Device...

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,757,032.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,070.02
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 1.06

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations

* Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei

* Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei Source text: http://s.nikkei.com/2vgkmcW Further company coverage:

24 Aug 2017

Fujitsu to sell mobile phone operations - Nikkei

Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile operations as the Japanese information technology company faces stiff competition from bigger rivals in a highly lucrative mobile phone market, the Nikkei business daily reported.

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei

* Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Mie Fujitsu, Microchip's unit to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology

* Mmie Fujitsu Semiconductor, Co's unit plan to develop automotive platform on 40 nm technology using superflashmemory technology​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei

* Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2sqppWu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Solutions 30 signs partnership with Fujitsu France

* SAID ON MONDAY SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH FUJITSU FRANCE IN IT FIELD SERVICES

13 Jun 2017
