BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company * Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million

BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit * Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Technology signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm * Says t signs MOU with Japan's Oki Electric to buy Oki's Kunshan firm