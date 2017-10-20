BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei‍​ * Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei‍​ Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage:

Panasonic expects autonomous driving system launch in 2022 TOKYO, Oct 10 Panasonic Corp's autonomous driving system is expected to be launched in commercial vehicles as early as in 2022, in a move that will likely help the Japanese company narrow its gap with rival suppliers in a highly competitive market.

Japan Display seeks $900 million for new OLED production method, shares soar TOKYO A Japan Display Inc group firm aims to raise $900 million to mass produce OLED panels using new technology that will slash costs, a source familiar with the matter said - plans that sent shares in the Apple Inc supplier surging 24 percent.

Panasonic to launch new auto battery line at ex-TV screen plant in Japan TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan's Panasonic Corp said on Friday it will start producing automotive batteries at its former television screen plant in Japan, accelerating its battery drive to meet anticipated demand for electric vehicles.