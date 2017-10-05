Pioneer Corp (6773.T)
6773.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
222JPY
7:38am IST
222JPY
7:38am IST
Change (% chg)
¥2 (+0.91%)
¥2 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
¥220
¥220
Open
¥220
¥220
Day's High
¥222
¥222
Day's Low
¥219
¥219
Volume
1,693,200
1,693,200
Avg. Vol
3,974,907
3,974,907
52-wk High
¥269
¥269
52-wk Low
¥193
¥193
About
Pioneer Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of electronic products. The Company is a manufacturer of car electronics products. It operates through two segments: Car Electronics and Others. Its Car Electronics segment produces and sells car navigation systems, car stereos, car audio/video (AV) systems,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥80,884.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|383.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF- Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue
* Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5
Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S. resistance
FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.
Chinese drop investment in maps firm HERE after U.S resistance
FRANKFURT A Chinese-led group has withdrawn its offer to buy a stake in German carmaker-backed mapping company HERE after it failed to win approval from a U.S. national security oversight board.
BRIEF- Pioneer says business alliance and private placement
* Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution