Hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail posts 22.7 pct rise in H1 net profit HONG KONG, Aug 9 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's second-biggest hypermarket operator, posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-half net profit as gains from unused prepaid cards helped offset growing competition from e-commerce platforms.

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 1.76 bln * HY profit attributable RMB 1.757 billion versus RMB 1.43 billion

China's Sun Art expects unused pre-paid cards to boost H1 profit HONG KONG, July 12 China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to post a significant increase in first-half net profit, thanks to unused balances on prepaid cards issued before June 30, 2012.

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail announces acquisition of equity interests * Announces acquisition of equity interests in Feiniu e-commerce Hong Kong Limited

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says Bruno, Robert Mercier resigns as CEO * Bruno, Robert Mercier has tendered resignation as an executive director, chief executive officer

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group expects to record increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017 * Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017