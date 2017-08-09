Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (6808.HK)
7.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.16 (-1.98%)
HK$8.08
HK$8.06
HK$8.06
HK$7.88
4,323,985
9,384,690
HK$8.88
HK$5.12
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.64
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$67,350.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,539.71
|Dividend:
|0.23
|Yield (%):
|3.26
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
Hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail posts 22.7 pct rise in H1 net profit
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's second-biggest hypermarket operator, posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-half net profit as gains from unused prepaid cards helped offset growing competition from e-commerce platforms.
BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 1.76 bln
* HY profit attributable RMB 1.757 billion versus RMB 1.43 billion
China's Sun Art expects unused pre-paid cards to boost H1 profit
HONG KONG, July 12 China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to post a significant increase in first-half net profit, thanks to unused balances on prepaid cards issued before June 30, 2012.
BRIEF-Sun Art Retail announces acquisition of equity interests
* Announces acquisition of equity interests in Feiniu e-commerce Hong Kong Limited
BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says Bruno, Robert Mercier resigns as CEO
* Bruno, Robert Mercier has tendered resignation as an executive director, chief executive officer
BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group expects to record increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says qtrly net profit RMB1.04 bln
* Q1 revenue RMB31.62 billion versus RMB31.01 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pfNdyY) Further company coverage: