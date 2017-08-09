Edition:
Sun Art Retail Group Ltd (6808.HK)

6808.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
HK$8.08
Open
HK$8.06
Day's High
HK$8.06
Day's Low
HK$7.88
Volume
4,323,985
Avg. Vol
9,384,690
52-wk High
HK$8.88
52-wk Low
HK$5.12

Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in China. The Company operates its hypermarket business by two recognized banners, namely Auchan and RT-Mart. The Company's subsidiaries include RT-MART Holdings Limited, Concord Investment... (more)

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$67,350.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,539.71
Dividend: 0.23
Yield (%): 3.26

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail posts 22.7 pct rise in H1 net profit

HONG KONG, Aug 9 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd , China's second-biggest hypermarket operator, posted a 22.7 percent rise in first-half net profit as gains from unused prepaid cards helped offset growing competition from e-commerce platforms.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group posts HY profit attributable of RMB 1.76 bln

* HY profit attributable RMB 1.757 billion versus RMB 1.43 billion

09 Aug 2017

China's Sun Art expects unused pre-paid cards to boost H1 profit

HONG KONG, July 12 China's top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to post a significant increase in first-half net profit, thanks to unused balances on prepaid cards issued before June 30, 2012.

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail announces acquisition of equity interests

* Announces acquisition of equity interests in Feiniu e-commerce Hong Kong Limited

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says Bruno, Robert Mercier resigns as CEO

* Bruno, Robert Mercier has tendered resignation as an executive director, chief executive officer

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group expects to record increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Group is expected to record a significant increase in net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sun Art Retail Group says qtrly net profit RMB1.04 bln

* Q1 revenue RMB31.62 billion versus RMB31.01 billion Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pfNdyY) Further company coverage:

09 May 2017
