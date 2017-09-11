China Everbright Bank Co Ltd (6818.HK)
3.77HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.04 (-1.05%)
HK$3.81
HK$3.82
HK$3.85
HK$3.77
9,098,105
11,627,214
HK$4.06
HK$3.38
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.23
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$215,420.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|46,679.09
|Dividend:
|0.11
|Yield (%):
|2.95
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank Co updates on public issuance of A share convertible corporate bonds
* Refers to announcement regarding public issuance of a share convertible corporate bonds on 14 March 2017
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank issues tier-2 capital bonds worth 12 bln yuan
* Says it issues 2017 the second tranche 10-yr tier-2 capital bonds worth 12 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.7 percent
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank nominated Fu Dong as candidate for non-executive director
* Fu Dong nominated as candidate for position of a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank's H1 net profit up 3.0 pct y/y
* Says H1 net profit up 3.0 percent y/y at 16.9 billion yuan ($2.54 billion)
BRIEF-CNPC Capital in business development agreement with Everbright Bank
* Says it signs strategic cooperation agreement with China Everbright Bank on business development
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank gets approval to set up Luxembourg branch
* Says it gets approval from Luxembourg's finance ministry to set up Luxembourg branch
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank to pay div for 2nd series preferred stock on Aug. 11
* Says it plans to pay dividend for the second series preferred stock of 3.9 yuan per share, on Aug. 11
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank gets regulatory approval for H-shares private placement
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval to issue H-shares in private placement
BRIEF-China Everbright Bank to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
Fitch Rates China Everbright Bank HK Branch's USD Notes 'BBB'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million notes due 2020 issued under its USD2 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The final ratings are in line with th