HKT Trust (6823.HK)
6823.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.53HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
HK$9.55
Open
HK$9.54
Day's High
HK$9.55
Day's Low
HK$9.51
Volume
4,087,284
Avg. Vol
9,698,750
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$9.25
About
HKT Trust and HKT Limited is a Hong Kong-based provider of telecommunication services. The Company is mainly engaged in the provision of telecommunication and related services. The Company operates through three segments. Telecommunication Services segment provides local telephony, broadband access services, local and internatio... (more)
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$72,007.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,571.74
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|6.61
BRIEF-PCCW updates on holidings in HKT Trust and HKT in issue
* Confirms that it currently holds approximately 51.97% of the total number of share stapled units of HKT Trust and HKT in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-HKT trust posts HY profit of HK$2.4 bln
* HY profit attributable to holders of share stapled units increased by 3 pct to HK$2,389 million