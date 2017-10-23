Edition:
India

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd (6826.HK)

6826.HK on Hong Kong Stock

38.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.78%)
Prev Close
HK$38.30
Open
HK$38.30
Day's High
HK$38.80
Day's Low
HK$38.00
Volume
32,100
Avg. Vol
65,604
52-wk High
HK$46.50
52-wk Low
HK$33.95

Chart for

About

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. is a China-based company principally engaged in biological technology-related businesses. The businesses of the Company include the manufacture and sales of biological and medical hyaluronate, the research and development of biological engineering and pharmaceutical products and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,777.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 160.05
Dividend: 0.57
Yield (%): 1.59

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates