Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd (6828.HK)
6828.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.96%)
Prev Close
HK$0.51
Open
HK$0.51
Day's High
HK$0.51
Day's Low
HK$0.50
Volume
49,768,000
Avg. Vol
17,203,501
52-wk High
HK$0.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.49
About
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED, formerly Blue Sky Power Holdings Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of natural gas and other related products, books and specialized products. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Sales and Distribution of Natural Gas and Other... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,110.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,828.27
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.