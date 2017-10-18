Edition:
Haitong Securities Co Ltd (6837.HK)

6837.HK on Hong Kong Stock

12.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
HK$12.84
Open
HK$12.78
Day's High
HK$12.88
Day's Low
HK$12.70
Volume
6,929,495
Avg. Vol
12,583,784
52-wk High
HK$15.24
52-wk Low
HK$12.28

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. is a China-based company, principally engaged in security business. The Company operates its businesses through securities and futures broking, investment banking business, proprietary security business, direct investment business, security asset management, financing lease business and overseas... (more)

Beta: 1.66
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$184,914.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11,501.70
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 1.92

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 mln yuan

* Says it issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 million yuan ($75.51 million) with maturity of 3 years

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 459.4 mln yuan

* Says Sept net profit at 459.4 million yuan ($69.72 million)

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 billion yuan, with a coupon rate of 4.99 percent

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 bln yuan

* says it issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 billion yuan

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Aug net profit at 543.1 mln yuan

* Says Aug net profit at 543.1 million yuan ($83.27 million)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' H1 net profit down 5.7 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit down 5.7 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($606.70 million)

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 6 bln yuan

* Says it issues 3-year 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.63 percent

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds

* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (the first tranche) at 4.63 percent for bond product one and 4.8 percent for bond product two

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities to issue up to 6 bln yuan bonds

* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($892.45 million) 3-year, 5-year bonds

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' July net profit at 473.0 mln yuan

* Says July net profit at 473.0 million yuan ($70.41 million)

04 Aug 2017
