BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 mln yuan * Says it issues 3rd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 500 million yuan ($75.51 million) with maturity of 3 years

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Sept net profit at 459.4 mln yuan * Says Sept net profit at 459.4 million yuan ($69.72 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 bln yuan * Says it issued 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 5.5 billion yuan, with a coupon rate of 4.99 percent

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 bln yuan * says it issues 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth up to 6 billion yuan

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' Aug net profit at 543.1 mln yuan * Says Aug net profit at 543.1 million yuan ($83.27 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities' H1 net profit down 5.7 pct y/y * Says H1 net profit down 5.7 percent y/y at 4.0 billion yuan ($606.70 million)

BRIEF-Haitong Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 6 bln yuan * Says it issues 3-year 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 4.63 percent

BRIEF-Haitong Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds * Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (the first tranche) at 4.63 percent for bond product one and 4.8 percent for bond product two

BRIEF-Haitong Securities to issue up to 6 bln yuan bonds * Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($892.45 million) 3-year, 5-year bonds