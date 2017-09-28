Differ Group Holding Co Ltd (6878.HK)
6878.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-8.70%)
Prev Close
HK$0.69
Open
HK$0.69
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.62
Volume
15,434,000
Avg. Vol
8,552,318
52-wk High
HK$1.00
52-wk Low
HK$0.47
About
Differ Group Holding Company Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of guarantee services, express loan services, financial services, finance lease services and asset management services. The express loan services include pawn loan, entrusted loan and money lending services. Through its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,160.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,236.01
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding announces provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into guarantee service master agreement
* Guarantors have guaranteed to pay all indebtedness in an aggregate amount of not exceeding RMB315 million
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into placing agreement
* Placing agent agreed to procure placees to subscribe for bonds in aggregated principal amount of up to hk$200 million within placing period Source (http://bit.ly/2u05iDK) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Differ Group as borrower and Jianda Value Investment Fund entered into a term loan agreement
* Company as borrower and jianda value investment fund entered into a term loan agreement
BRIEF-Differ Group Holding enters into entrusted loan agreements
* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers