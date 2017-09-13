BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities ‍intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds * ‍Intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds of an amount of no more than RMB4.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' Aug net profit at 385.1 mln yuan * Says Aug net profit at 385.1 million yuan ($59.04 million)

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 bln yuan * Says it issued 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 billion yuan and coupon rate of 4.79 percent

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities Co says HY profit for period attributable RMB2.11 bln * HY profit for period attributable to owners of company RMB2.11 billion versus RMB2.26 billion

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts net profit of RMB372.9 mln for July * July 2017 revenue RMB 935.9 million

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan * Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche 3-year public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds * Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche 3-year corporate bonds at 4.6 percent

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' June net profit at 392.8 mln yuan * Says June net profit at 392.8 million yuan ($57.75 million)

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds * Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds