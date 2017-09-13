Edition:
China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd (6881.HK)

6881.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$6.92
Open
HK$6.98
Day's High
HK$6.98
Day's Low
HK$6.88
Volume
13,151,310
Avg. Vol
23,090,605
52-wk High
HK$8.14
52-wk Low
HK$6.65

About

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in securities brokerage business. The Company operates its business through eight segments. The Securities Brokerage segment is engaged in securities dealing and broking, margin financing and securities lending. The Futures Brokerage segment is engaged in futures dealing... (more)

Beta: 1.94
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$144,509.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 10,137.26
Dividend: 0.18
Yield (%): 2.51

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities ‍intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds

* ‍Intends to publicly issue 2017 corporate bonds of an amount of no more than RMB4.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' Aug net profit at 385.1 mln yuan

* Says Aug net profit at 385.1 million yuan ($59.04 million)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 bln yuan

* Says it issued 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 3.73 billion yuan and coupon rate of 4.79 percent

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities Co says HY profit for period attributable RMB2.11 bln

* HY profit for period attributable to owners of company RMB2.11 billion versus RMB2.26 billion

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts net profit of RMB372.9 mln for July

* July 2017 revenue RMB 935.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities issues 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 1st tranche 3-year public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche corporate bonds

* Says it sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche 3-year corporate bonds at 4.6 percent

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities' June net profit at 392.8 mln yuan

* Says June net profit at 392.8 million yuan ($57.75 million)

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to issue up to 5 bln yuan 3-year bonds

* Says to issue up to 5.0 billion yuan ($735.35 million) 3-year bonds

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities says dividend payment date on July 4

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.55 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 3

27 Jun 2017
