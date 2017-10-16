Huatai Securities Co Ltd (6886.HK)
BRIEF-Huatai Securities issues 2017 4th tranche corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 4th tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan
BRIEF-Huatai Securities posts Sept net profit of 467.9 mln yuan
BRIEF-Huatai Securities posts Sept net profit of 467.9 mln yuan
BRIEF-Huatai Securities issues 2017 2nd tranche subordinated bonds worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd tranche non-public subordinated bonds worth 2 billion yuan
BRIEF-Huatai Securities' Aug net profit at 317.5 mln yuan
* Says Aug net profit at 317.5 million yuan ($48.66 million)
BRIEF-Huatai Securities issues 2017 third tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 4 bln yuan
* Says it issues 2017 third tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan, with interest rate of 4.65 percent
BRIEF-Huatai Securities' H1 net profit up 5.35 pct y/y
BRIEF-Huatai Securities' H1 net profit up 5.35 pct y/y

Aug 11 Huatai Securities Co Ltd * Says H1 net profit up 5.35 percent y/y
BRIEF-Huatai Securities' July net profit at 393.3 mln yuan
* Says July net profit at 393.3 million yuan ($58.55 million)
BRIEF-Huatai Securities issues 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche subordinated bonds worth 5 billion yuan, with a term of three years, and coupon rate of 4.95 percent per annum
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel's shares held by controlling shareholder pledged to Huatai Securities
* Says 900 million shares held by controlling shareholder pledged to Huatai Securities on July 26 for 30 days
BRIEF-Controlling shareholder's Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel shares pledged to Huatai Securities
* Says 183.5 million shares held by controlling shareholder pledged to Huatai Securities on July 12 for one year