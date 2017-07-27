Dynam Japan Holdings Co Ltd (6889.HK)
6889.HK on Hong Kong Stock
12.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
HK$12.48
Open
HK$12.56
Day's High
HK$12.56
Day's Low
HK$12.20
Volume
117,600
Avg. Vol
358,718
52-wk High
HK$16.38
52-wk Low
HK$10.70
About
DYNAM JAPAN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the operation of pachinko halls and the provision of services related to the operation. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is also engaged in real estate and property management. The Company operates two types of halls with different gaming costs, namely high playing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,253.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|765.99
|Dividend:
|0.42
|Yield (%):
|6.95
Financials
BRIEF-Dynam Japan Holdings says qtrly total revenue down 0.9 pct to ¥37,506 mln
* qtrly total revenue decreased by approximately 0.9% to ¥37,506 million compared with same period last year Source text (http://bit.ly/2vahmCk) Further company coverage: