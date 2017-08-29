Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd (6896.HK)
6896.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.16 (+7.62%)
Prev Close
HK$2.10
Open
HK$2.10
Day's High
HK$2.27
Day's Low
HK$2.10
Volume
1,099,323
Avg. Vol
700,047
52-wk High
HK$4.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.97
About
Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical, healthcare food and other products. The Company’s flagship product is Golden Throat Lozenges (OTC), which is a type of lozenge mainly designed to relieve symptoms of sore, dry throat and hoarse voice caused by... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,500.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|739.30
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|5.91
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Golden Throat Holdings says HY profit attributable rmb20.3 million
* HY profit attributable to equity holders fell 78.0% to rmb20.3 million
BRIEF-Golden Throat Holdings Group expects HY profit to decrease very substantially
* Expects that profit for six months ended 30 june 2017 will decrease very substantially
Earnings vs. Estimates
