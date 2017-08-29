Edition:
India

Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd (6896.HK)

6896.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.16 (+7.62%)
Prev Close
HK$2.10
Open
HK$2.10
Day's High
HK$2.27
Day's Low
HK$2.10
Volume
1,099,323
Avg. Vol
700,047
52-wk High
HK$4.41
52-wk Low
HK$1.97

Chart for

About

Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited is principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceutical, healthcare food and other products. The Company’s flagship product is Golden Throat Lozenges (OTC), which is a type of lozenge mainly designed to relieve symptoms of sore, dry throat and hoarse voice caused by... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,500.78
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 739.30
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about 6896.HK

BRIEF-Golden Throat Holdings says HY profit attributable rmb20.3 million

* HY profit attributable to equity holders fell 78.0% to rmb20.3 million

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Golden Throat Holdings Group expects HY profit to decrease very substantially

* Expects that profit for six months ended 30 june 2017 will decrease very substantially

22 Aug 2017
» More 6896.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.