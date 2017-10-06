Denso Corp (6902.T)
5,796JPY
5:42am IST
¥-16 (-0.28%)
¥5,812
¥5,800
¥5,811
¥5,793
146,200
1,594,517
¥5,834
¥4,126
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥4,557,955.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|794.07
|Dividend:
|60.00
|Yield (%):
|2.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
Denso to invest $1 billion in Tennessee plant, create 1,000 jobs
DETROIT Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp plans to invest $1 billion in its Maryville, Tennessee plant to develop vehicle electrification and safety systems, creating around 1,000 jobs.
Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has established a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor Corp, seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.
CORRECTED-Toyota, Mazda set up venture to develop electric cars
TOKYO, Sept 28 Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp said on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to develop electric cars, seeking to catch up with global rivals in the market for battery-operated vehicles.
