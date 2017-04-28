Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd (6976.T)
6976.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,810JPY
7:35am IST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
¥1,809
Open
¥1,796
Day's High
¥1,819
Day's Low
¥1,779
Volume
501,600
Avg. Vol
2,130,660
52-wk High
¥1,918
52-wk Low
¥937
About
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company that focuses on the development, manufacture and sale of electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Electronic Components, and Optical media and others. Its Electronic Components segment consists of capacitors, ferrite and applied products, integrated modules and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥207,709.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.48
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|1.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
TABLE-Japan insurers' plan to step up foreign bond investment in 2017/18
TOKYO, April 28 Most Japanese life insurers plan to increase foreign bond investments in the year to March as yields on Japanese government bonds still remain too low for them. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the financial year to March 2018, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see FOREIGN BONDS --------------------------------