Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T)
6988.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
9,957JPY
7:41am IST
9,957JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)
¥34 (+0.34%)
¥34 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
¥9,923
¥9,923
Open
¥9,888
¥9,888
Day's High
¥10,010
¥10,010
Day's Low
¥9,856
¥9,856
Volume
307,600
307,600
Avg. Vol
748,391
748,391
52-wk High
¥10,495
¥10,495
52-wk Low
¥6,768
¥6,768
About
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION is a Japan-based manufacturing company that operates in three business divisions. The Industrial Tape division is engaged in the manufacture and sale of foundation functional materials, which include bonding material and protective material, automobile material. The Optronics division is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,645,492.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|173.76
|Dividend:
|80.00
|Yield (%):
|1.58
Financials
Strong earnings, guidance boost Nikkei; Nitto Denko, SMFG soar
* About 20 pct of companies have raised full-year outlooks-Daiwa
BRIEF-Nitto Denko announces chairman resignation
* Says Yukio Nagira will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company, effective June 16