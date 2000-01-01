Hitachi Zosen Corp (7004.T)
7004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
592JPY
5:41am IST
592JPY
5:41am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-5 (-0.84%)
¥-5 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
¥597
¥597
Open
¥596
¥596
Day's High
¥596
¥596
Day's Low
¥591
¥591
Volume
105,200
105,200
Avg. Vol
1,410,442
1,410,442
52-wk High
¥678
¥678
52-wk Low
¥509
¥509
About
Hitachi Zosen Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer. The Environment and Plant segment offers refuse incineration and recycle plants, water and sludge treatment plants, energy recovery systems, biomass using systems, various plants, denitration catalyst, electric power facilities, as well as sells power. The Equipment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.10
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥101,788.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|170.21
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|2.01
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09