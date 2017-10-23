Edition:
India

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)

7011.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,573JPY
6:22am IST
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
¥4,545
Open
¥4,535
Day's High
¥4,575
Day's Low
¥4,522
Volume
309,400
Avg. Vol
1,430,548
52-wk High
¥5,714
52-wk Low
¥4,053

Chart for

About

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer. The Energy and Environment segment offers boilers, turbines, gas turbines, diesel engines, water wheels, windmills, nuclear power equipments, nuclear power peripheral devices, among others. The Traffic and Transportation segment offers various ships, including... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.43
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥1,507,009.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 337.36
Dividend: 60.00
Yield (%): 2.69

Financials

Latest News about 7011.T

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

* Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

23 Oct 2017

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

* Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

23 Oct 2017

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source

FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source

* To close or sell up to 11 out of 23 sites - Manager Magazin

19 Oct 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

19 Oct 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO, Oct 19 Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

19 Oct 2017

Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source

TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

13 Oct 2017

Gas turbine maker Mitsubishi Hitachi sees strong demand in SEA

BANGKOK Japanese gas turbine producer Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) expects stronger demand in Southeast Asia for high efficiency coal and gas turbines due to low input prices for the fuels making such investment more attractive.

19 Sep 2017

EDF sells Areva New NP stakes to Mitsubishi Heavy and Assystem

PARIS, July 10 French state-controlled power group EDF said on Monday it had agreed to sell stakes in the New NP reactor business formed from the restructuring of nuclear group Areva to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Assystem.

10 Jul 2017
» More 7011.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates