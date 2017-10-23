UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production * Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul: source FRANKFURT Siemens may cut thousands of jobs as part of plans to overhaul its power turbine business, where growth in renewable energy is dampening demand for new coal and gas power stations, a person familiar with the matter said.

UPDATE 3-Siemens may cut jobs in power turbine business overhaul- source * To close or sell up to 11 out of 23 sites - Manager Magazin

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Gas turbine maker Mitsubishi Hitachi sees strong demand in SEA BANGKOK Japanese gas turbine producer Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) expects stronger demand in Southeast Asia for high efficiency coal and gas turbines due to low input prices for the fuels making such investment more attractive.