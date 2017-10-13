UPDATE 1-Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

India Markets Weekahead: Nifty inching up, but Kim could play spoilsport The Nifty closed the week above the 10,000 mark in spite of heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ongoing geopolitical tensions. IPOs continued to hog the limelight and saw a good response.

BUZZ-India's BHEL jumps; Japan's Abe says BHEL, Kawasaki Heavy Ind to make bullet train carriages ** Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's shares surge as much as 10.2 pct to 145.85 rupees, highest since Aug. 2

Kawasaki vying for $3.2 billion New York subway order MONTREAL/TOKYO Kawasaki Heavy Industries of Japan said on Thursday it was vying to win a $3.2 billion subway contract with the largest U.S. transit agency, after Bombardier Inc of Canada acknowledged this week that it was out of the running.

BRIEF-Boeing announced agreement to enhance collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries * Announced an agreement to enhance industrial collaboration with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

BRIEF-GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries * Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)