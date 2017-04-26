Edition:
India

Concordia Financial Group Ltd (7186.T)

7186.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

584JPY
5:46am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
¥588
Open
¥586
Day's High
¥587
Day's Low
¥583
Volume
340,900
Avg. Vol
3,953,265
52-wk High
¥642
52-wk Low
¥444

Chart for

About

No overview information found for .

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 7186.T

BRIEF-R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

26 Apr 2017
» More 7186.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.