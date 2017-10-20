Edition:
Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T)

7201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,092JPY
7:37am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
¥1,097
Open
¥1,091
Day's High
¥1,093
Day's Low
¥1,086
Volume
6,647,300
Avg. Vol
16,025,310
52-wk High
¥1,220
52-wk Low
¥957

About

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing, sales and related business of automotive products and marine equipment. The Company's segments include Automobile and Sales Financing. The Automobile business includes manufacturing and sales of vehicles and parts. The Sales financing business provides sales finance service and... (more)

Beta: 1.09
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥4,606,911.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,220.71
Dividend: 26.50
Yield (%): 4.40

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

BRIEF-Nissan Motor's domestic sales sank 20 pct Y-O-Y from Oct.1 to 20 on inspection scandal- Nikkei‍​

* Nissan Motor Co's domestic sales sank nearly 20% year on year from Oct. 1 to 20, falling to 12,300 units after an inspection scandal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

2:15am IST

Nissan's inappropriate inspections started at least 20 years ago - NHK

TOKYO Inappropriate inspection practices at Nissan Motor Co Ltd had been going for at least 20 years, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a new revelation that could further roil Japan's second-biggest automaker.

20 Oct 2017

Nissan to suspend domestic production of cars for Japan market

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd is suspending domestic production of vehicles for the Japanese market for at least two weeks to address misconduct in its final inspection procedures that led to a major recall, it said on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants

* Says decided to suspend vehicle production for the Japan market at all Nissan and Nissan shatai plants in Japan

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Nissan: Confirmed safety of hood and door panels made with aluminium supplied by Kobe Steel

* confirmed safety of hood and door panels made with aluminium supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd

19 Oct 2017

Nissan used uncertified inspectors even after misconduct found

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday it conducted uncertified vehicle checks as recently as last week even after revealing the widespread misconduct at its domestic factories.

18 Oct 2017

Nissan used uncertified inspectors even after misconduct found: sources

TOKYO Nissan Motor Co had conducted uncertified vehicle checks as recently as last week even after revealing the widespread misconduct at its domestic factories, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017
