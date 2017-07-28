Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)
7202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,609JPY
22 Oct 2017
1,609JPY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
¥28 (+1.80%)
¥28 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
¥1,580
¥1,580
Open
¥1,595
¥1,595
Day's High
¥1,612
¥1,612
Day's Low
¥1,590
¥1,590
Volume
2,890,600
2,890,600
Avg. Vol
2,284,724
2,284,724
52-wk High
¥1,644
¥1,644
52-wk Low
¥1,158
¥1,158
About
ISUZU MOTORS LIMITED is a Japan-based automobile manufacturer. The Company manufactures and sells commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), such as large-sized trucks, buses, small-sized trucks and pick-up trucks, as well as automobile components and industrial engines. In addition, the Company is also engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥1,280,694.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|848.42
|Dividend:
|16.00
|Yield (%):
|2.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei
BRIEF-Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry sees FY 2017 H1 net loss to widen
July 17 Gansu Huangtai Wine-marketing Industry Co Ltd
BRIEF-Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
BRIEF-Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd