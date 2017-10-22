Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements * Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020 TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target: industry body BEIJING China's vehicles sales rose in September for a fourth straight month, an industry body said on Thursday, but added that the market may struggle to hit a forecast for 5 percent annual growth set earlier in the year.

