Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)

7203.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,011JPY
7:41am IST
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
¥6,981
Open
¥6,956
Day's High
¥7,012
Day's Low
¥6,940
Volume
2,850,600
Avg. Vol
6,866,666
52-wk High
¥7,215
52-wk Low
¥5,492

About

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company's segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota's markets for its automobile... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.16
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥22,478,790.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,263.00
Dividend: 110.00
Yield (%): 3.05

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 7203.T

Toyota to halt operations at all Japan plants as typhoon precaution

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp will suspend operations at all of its assembly plants in Japan, including those of its subsidiaries, from Monday morning as a precautionary measure as a powerful typhoon approaches Japan's mainland, a spokesman said.

22 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Toyota Motor issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

* Toyota Motor Corporation issues statement on impact of Kobe Steel announcements

20 Oct 2017

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

19 Oct 2017

Toyota to test self-driving, talking cars by about 2020

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it would begin testing self-driving electric cars around 2020, which will use artificial intelligence (AI) to engage with drivers, as the company competes with tech firms to develop new vehicles.

16 Oct 2017

China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target: industry body

BEIJING China's vehicles sales rose in September for a fourth straight month, an industry body said on Thursday, but added that the market may struggle to hit a forecast for 5 percent annual growth set earlier in the year.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Toyota seeking to halve Japan car models as domestic market shrinks

* Toyota sells around 1.6 mln cars in Japan each year (Recasts and adds analyst comment)

12 Oct 2017
