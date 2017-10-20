Edition:
Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

7267.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,465JPY
6:49am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-6 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
¥3,471
Open
¥3,454
Day's High
¥3,475
Day's Low
¥3,448
Volume
1,117,000
Avg. Vol
4,203,427
52-wk High
¥3,675
52-wk Low
¥2,694

About

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company's segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥6,149,800.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,811.43
Dividend: 24.00
Yield (%): 2.77

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 7267.T

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile's unit plans financing, JV with Honda to start AC model project

* Says board approves car financing JV to issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($604.32 million) car mortgage asset-backed securities

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Japan carmakers vouch for safety of Kobe Steel's aluminium parts

* Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Nissan say no safety issues with aluminium parts from Kobe Steel

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Honda Motor eyeing electric scooter that can power home appliances - Nikkei‍​

* Japan's Honda Motor plans to start selling motorized scooters that run on detachable batteries in Southeast Asia starting as early as 2019 - Nikkei‍​ Source: http://s.nikkei.com/2yAZDoz Further company coverage:

19 Oct 2017

China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target: industry body

BEIJING China's vehicles sales rose in September for a fourth straight month, an industry body said on Thursday, but added that the market may struggle to hit a forecast for 5 percent annual growth set earlier in the year.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-China monthly vehicle sales rise again; may miss annual target -industry body

* China may not hit 5 pct annual growth forecast- industry body

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Japan carmakers enjoy cruise in China fast lane

* World's top auto market picking up speed in recent months (Adds Honda sales figures, analyst comments, context)

10 Oct 2017

Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate

TOKYO Honda Motor Co plans to end production at its Sayama plant in Japan by 2022, cutting capacity by around 24 percent in its shrinking domestic market as it shifts focus to electric cars (EVs) and other new technologies.

04 Oct 2017

UPDATE 3-Honda to cut Japanese production by a quarter as domestic sales stagnate

* Says slimmed down operations will allow more focus on EVs (Adds industry context)

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo

* Honda is considering consolidating 2 saitama plants - kyodo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

Honda CEO to hold news conference at 0630 GMT

TOKYO, Oct 4 Honda Motor Co said Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo would hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT) on Wednesday at the company's headquarters.

04 Oct 2017
