Subaru Corp (7270.T)

7270.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,027JPY
6:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥47 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
¥3,980
Open
¥3,988
Day's High
¥4,030
Day's Low
¥3,977
Volume
993,800
Avg. Vol
3,371,873
52-wk High
¥5,016
52-wk Low
¥3,500

SUBARU CORPORATION, formerly Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is a manufacturer of Subaru automobiles. The Company's segments include Automobiles, Aerospace, Industrial products and Other. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. The Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related... (more)

Beta: 1.42
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥3,080,549.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 769.18
Dividend: 72.00
Yield (%): 3.60

P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

CORRECTED-Japan automaker Subaru to book $741.5 mln special loss over Takata recall

TOKYO, Aug 25 Subaru Corp on Friday said it would book a special loss of 81.3 billion yen ($741.45 million) in the first half as it expects increased expenses related to the global recall of airbag inflators made by Takata Corp after the air bag maker filed for bankruptcy in June.

25 Aug 2017

Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 billion U.S. plant

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it planned to take a 5 percent share of smaller Japanese rival Mazda Motor Corp, as part of an alliance that will see the two build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant and work together on electric vehicles. | Video

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 3-Toyota takes stake in Mazda, links up for $1.6 bln U.S. plant

* Trump says plan a "great investment in American manufacturing"

04 Aug 2017

With a bit of love, Japan's Subaru soars in U.S. while rivals falter

TOKYO As many automakers struggle with slowing demand in the U.S. car market, one of Japan's smaller automakers has managed to buck the trend by sticking to an unconventional marketing strategy, along with a little "love".

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-With a bit of love, Japan's Subaru soars in U.S. while rivals falter

* Delivers more vehicles from Indiana plant (Recasts, adding comments of CFO and performance of rivals)

03 Aug 2017

Subaru posts higher Q1 profit on strong U.S., Japan sales

TOKYO, Aug 3 Subaru Corp on Thursday posted a 17.5 percent rise in its quarterly operating profit, buoyed by higher sales in its biggest market, the United States, and at home.

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-R&I affirms Subaru's rating at "A-" and changes outlook to positive from stable

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I

18 Jul 2017

Russia's standards agency says Subaru recalls 24,480 cars

MOSCOW, June 21 Japanese automaker Subaru is recalling 24,480 Subaru Impreza and Subaru Forester cars sold in Russia between September 2007 and October 2010, Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday.

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.

* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.

18 May 2017
