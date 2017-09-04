Edition:
India

Yamaha Corp (7951.T)

7951.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,320JPY
6:01am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-115 (-2.59%)
Prev Close
¥4,435
Open
¥4,250
Day's High
¥4,330
Day's Low
¥4,250
Volume
231,600
Avg. Vol
677,020
52-wk High
¥4,440
52-wk Low
¥2,905

Chart for

About

Yamaha Corporation is a manufacturer of a line of musical instruments. The Company is a producer of audio/visual products, semiconductors and other computer related products, sporting goods, home appliances and furniture, specialty metals, machine tools and industrial robots. Its segments include Musical Instruments, Audio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥827,484.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 197.26
Dividend: 28.00
Yield (%): 1.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 10.66 14.09

Latest News about 7951.T

Motorcycling: Yamaha rule out replacing injured Rossi at Misano

Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

04 Sep 2017

Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 174 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 158 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 150 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 141 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 139 6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 99 7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 79 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 77 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 76 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 75 1

13 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor

* Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor Inc rotational molding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017

Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix standings

May 7 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 62 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 60 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 58 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 52 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41 6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 35 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 29 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 29 9. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 28 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 26 11. Scott Re

07 May 2017
» More 7951.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates