Yamaha Corp (7951.T)
4,320JPY
6:01am IST
¥-115 (-2.59%)
¥4,435
¥4,250
¥4,330
¥4,250
231,600
677,020
¥4,440
¥2,905
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥827,484.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|197.26
|Dividend:
|28.00
|Yield (%):
|1.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.66
|14.09
Motorcycling: Yamaha rule out replacing injured Rossi at Misano
Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix standings
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 174 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 158 3. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 150 4. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 141 5. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 139 6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 99 7. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 79 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 77 9. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 76 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 75 1
BRIEF-Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor
* Yamaha to purchase assets of Kracor Inc rotational molding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Motorcycling-Motorcycling Grand Prix standings
May 7 (Gracenote) - Standings from the Motorcycling Grand Prix on Sunday 1. Valentino Rossi (Italy) Yamaha 62 2. Maverick Vinales (Spain) Yamaha 60 3. Marc Marquez (Spain) Honda 58 4. Dani Pedrosa (Spain) Honda 52 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Italy) Ducati 41 6. Johann Zarco (France) Yamaha 35 7. Cal Crutchlow (Britain) Honda 29 8. Jonas Folger (Germany) Yamaha 29 9. Jorge Lorenzo (Spain) Ducati 28 10. Danilo Petrucci (Italy) Ducati 26 11. Scott Re