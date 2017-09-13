BRIEF- Solasia Pharma to sign distributorship agreement with ITOCHU * Says it plans to sign a distributorship agreement with ITOCHU Corp, regarding sales of the company's products in China (except Hong Kong and Macau )

Glencore puts second coal mine on block amid corporate rethink SYDNEY Glencore on Monday said it was looking to sell a second Australian coal mine, part of the Swiss-based resource giant's rethink on how it deploys capital as its reins in debt and commodities prices rise.

Glencore says it plans to sell its Rolleston coal mine in Australia SYDNEY, Aug 28 Miner Glencore PLC said on Monday it has launched a sale process for the Rolleston thermal coal mine in Australia together with its joint venture partners, Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp and Sumitomo Corp.

BRIEF-Itochu unit to acquire shares of Fuji Oil Holdings * Says its wholly owned unit plans to acquire 6.2 million shares (about 7.2 percent voting power) of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc as of March 31, 2018

Japan's Itochu sees iron ore, coking coal prices falling later in 2017 -CFO TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) said on Friday the firm is maintaining its earlier assumption that natural resource prices such as iron ore and coking coal will weaken later this year, despite a recent rally.

REFILE-Japan's Itochu Q1 profit rises 48 pct on higher coal and iron ore prices, food business TOKYO, Aug 4 Japanese trading company Itochu Corp said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose 48 percent, citing higher coal and iron ore prices and healthy earnings from food businesses.