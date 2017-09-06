BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit * Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

BRIEF-Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei * Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2vDnOhm) Further company coverage:

BUZZ-Marubeni consortium gets contract for Indonesia gas-fired plant ** Marubeni Corp says a consortium of General Electric, PT Hutama Karya and itself has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 780 megawatt gas-fired plant in Indonesia for about 41 billion yen

BRIEF- Japan's Marubeni eyes further investment in Portugal May 31Marubeni Corp President and CEO Fumiya Kokubu says:

Exclusive: Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks DOHA/LONDON Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks DOHA/LONDON, May 30 Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.

EXCLUSIVE-Qatar talks tough on project stakes in Japan LNG contract talks DOHA/LONDON, May 30 Qatar Petroleum is warning Japanese natural gas buyers not to press too hard in long-term supply talks or Japanese companies could be squeezed out of Qatar's LNG projects, sources have told Reuters.

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Vietnam set to approve coal-fired power plants worth $7.5 bln HANOI, May 24 Vietnam expects to grant investment licences for three coal-fired power plants worth a combined $7.5 billion, the country's investment minister said.

Bunge says not in talks with Glencore following approach CHICAGO U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Plc , after the latter said it had made an informal approach to discuss "a possible consensual business combination."