SUNeVision Holdings Ltd (8008.HK)
8008.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.32HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
HK$5.34
Open
HK$5.34
Day's High
HK$5.37
Day's Low
HK$5.30
Volume
1,027,754
Avg. Vol
1,171,522
52-wk High
HK$5.56
52-wk Low
HK$3.24
About
Sunevision Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of data center and information technology (IT) facilities management. The Company operates its business through three segments. The Data Centre and IT Facilities segment is engaged in the provision of data centre, facilities management... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.53
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$12,309.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,322.62
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|2.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Sunevision Holdings revenue rose 15pct for nine months ended 31 march 2017
* Profit attributable to owners of the company of HK$410.4 million for the nine months ended 31 march 2017, an increase of 9pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sunevision Holdings announces retirement of Executive Director Wong Chin-Wah
* Wong Chin-Wah an executive director of company, will retire as a director of company Source text: (http://bit.ly/2poUObq) Further company coverage: