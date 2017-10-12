BRIEF-‍Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing * ‍Mitsui & Co Ltd​ - on Oct 20, ‍Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei * Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co.

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign * Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20 * Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture