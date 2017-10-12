Edition:
About

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is engaged in the product sales, logistics and financing, as well as the development of international infrastructure and other projects. The Company's segments include Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development,... (more)

BRIEF-‍Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing

* ‍Mitsui & Co Ltd​ - on Oct 20, ‍Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing

2:44am IST

Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile

SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .

20 Sep 2017

Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign

* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property

* Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation on Sept. 1

01 Aug 2017
