Financials
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co, Penske Automotive entered share purchase agreement on Oct 20 - SEC filing
* Mitsui & Co Ltd - on Oct 20, Mitsui and Penske Automotive Holdings entered into a share purchase agreement - SEC filing
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO, Oct 12 Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thurday.
Fitch Affirms Penske's IDR at 'BBB+' Following Peer Review; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and unsecured debt rating of Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. and its subsidiaries (collectively, Penske) at 'BBB+', following the completion of its fleet leasing peer review, which includes four publicly rated firms. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENI
BRIEF-Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia- Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co Ltd enters dairy business in Indonesia, will initially invest $50 million in farm & processing capacity to integrate operations Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2wynIMW) Further company coverage:
Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui
COPENHAGEN A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed a $1.71 billion deal to sell its oil tanker division to its controlling shareholder, who in turn will enter an ownership consortium with Japan's Mitsui & Co .
Russia's Gazprom, Mitsui sign LNG cooperation agreement
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Gazprom , Russia's biggest natural gas producer, and Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co have signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cooperation agreement, the Russian energy giant said on Thursday.
BRIEF-BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign
* Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement
BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
* Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture
BRIEF-Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property
* Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation on Sept. 1