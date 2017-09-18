Edition:
Viva China Holdings Ltd (8032.HK)

8032.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.67
Open
HK$0.66
Day's High
HK$0.67
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
416,800
Avg. Vol
1,849,279
52-wk High
HK$0.96
52-wk Low
HK$0.65

Sage International Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of death care services. The Company operates through two business segments. The Hong Kong segment is mainly engaged in the provision of funeral services and sales of related merchandise and eternity gem products.... (more)

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$6,251.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,804.73
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Viva China establishes Sports Cultural Industry Fund with Huarong Zhifu

* ‍LP2 and GP, entered into limited partnership agreement with LP1​

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Viva China Holdings expects to record loss of about HK$90 million to HK$120 million in Q1 2017

* Expected to record a loss of approximately HK$90 million to HK$120 million attributable to equity shareholders of company for 2017 Q1

28 Apr 2017
