China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd (8047.HK)
8047.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$0.68
Open
HK$0.68
Day's High
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.68
Volume
13,072,000
Avg. Vol
20,840,077
52-wk High
HK$0.80
52-wk Low
HK$0.17
About
China Ocean Fishing Holdings Limited, formerly Sky Forever Supply Chain Management Group Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of supply chain management services. The Company operates through two business segments. The Supply Chain Management segment is mainly engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into placing agreement
* Net proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$226 million
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing posts qtrly profit attributable of about HK$6.9 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable was about HK$6.9 million versus loss of about HK$11.2 million
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing Holdings expects to record a quarterly net profit attributable
* Expected to record a net profit attributable to shareholders of company for three months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing proposes issue of convertible bonds
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors
BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing enters into shipbuilding agreement to construct eight fishing vessels
* Entered into a shipbuilding agreement with shipbuilder to construct eight fishing vessels
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.