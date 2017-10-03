BRIEF-SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH * SUMITOMO CORPORATION MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH

Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra TOKYO Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co. The start-up, which sells scooters in Taiwan and operates a battery distribution network for riders, last week said it had secured investment from Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corporation, opening the door to the countr

Taiwan's Gogoro plans to ride into Japan, to offer battery-sharing infra TOKYO, Sept 28 Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro plans to enter Japan and offer its battery sharing infrastructure to automakers in the country, a top Gogoro official said, apart from competing in the two-wheeler market dominated by giants including Honda Motor Co.

Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro raises $300 million Taiwan's Gogoro said it raised $300 million from investors including Singapore's Temasek and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, helping it further expand the market of its electric scooters with battery swapping technology in Europe.

Glencore puts second coal mine on block amid corporate rethink SYDNEY Glencore on Monday said it was looking to sell a second Australian coal mine, part of the Swiss-based resource giant's rethink on how it deploys capital as its reins in debt and commodities prices rise.

UPDATE 2-Glencore puts 2nd coal mine on block amid corporate rethink * Glencore, minority partners eye sale of Australia coal mine