Madison Holdings Group Ltd (8057.HK)

8057.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.75HKD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
HK$1.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
957,839
52-wk High
HK$2.50
52-wk Low
HK$1.05

About

Madison Holdings Group Limited, formerly Madison Wine Holdings Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in the retailing and wholesaling of alcoholic beverages. The Company is also engaged in the provision of wine storage services through its subsidiaries. Its products are mainly purchased from wine merchants... (more)

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,320.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,000.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

Latest News about 8057.HK

BRIEF-Madison Group appoints Teoh Ronnie Chee Keong as an executive director

* Teoh has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Madison Wine announces subscription of CNC shares

* Unit Pure Horizon accepted placing letter issued by Eternal Pearl

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Madison Wine posts FY loss attributable of HK$14.6 million

* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Madison Wine Holdings Ltd updates on lapse of memorandum

* Lapse of memorandum of understanding in relation to proposed acquisition of up to 45% equity interest in target company

08 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.