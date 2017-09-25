BRIEF-Madison Group appoints Teoh Ronnie Chee Keong as an executive director * Teoh has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer

BRIEF-Madison Wine announces subscription of CNC shares * Unit Pure Horizon accepted placing letter issued by Eternal Pearl

BRIEF-Madison Wine posts FY loss attributable of HK$14.6 million * Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct