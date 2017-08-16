China Netcom Technology Holdings Ltd (8071.HK)
8071.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
14,798,000
Avg. Vol
20,638,424
52-wk High
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.08
About
China Netcom Technology Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the lottery business. Its business mainly includes the development of computer software, hardware and application systems, the sales of self developed technology or results, the provision of relevant technical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,157.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,629.37
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|15.88
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.30
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.13
|14.09
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology updates on LOI for cooperation agreement with Caissa Travel & Airports Corp of Vietnam
* Refers to announcement relating to letter of intent for cooperation agreement with Caissa Travel & Airports Corp of Vietnam
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology Holdings posts HY revenue of about HK$3.7 mln
* HY loss attributable to owners of company was HK$12.9 million, representing a decrease of about 25.51 percent
BRIEF-China Netcom Technology posts quarterly unaudited revenue HK$740,000
* Unaudited revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 was about HK$740,000, an increase of about HK$640,000
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.