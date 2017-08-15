BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group clarifies on news articles * Confirms certain rumours which appeared on internet recently saying that acquisition has been terminated are untrue

BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group posts sales of HK$48.4 mln * For three months ended June 30, group made sales of HK$48.4 million, representing an increase of 429 pct over last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: