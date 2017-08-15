China Innovationpay Group Ltd (8083.HK)
8083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.44HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
HK$0.45
Open
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.46
Day's Low
HK$0.44
Volume
11,900,000
Avg. Vol
12,731,143
52-wk High
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.38
About
China Innovationpay Group Ltd. is an investment holding company principally engaged in the general trading business. The Company operates through four business segments. The General Trading Operations segment is engaged in the trading of watches, computers, communication equipments, currency sorters and other goods. The Prepaid... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.62
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,454.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,978.96
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group clarifies on news articles
* Confirms certain rumours which appeared on internet recently saying that acquisition has been terminated are untrue
BRIEF-China Innovationpay Group posts sales of HK$48.4 mln
* For three months ended June 30, group made sales of HK$48.4 million, representing an increase of 429 pct over last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-China innovationpay says qtrly loss attributable HK$22.2 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for three months period ended 31 March 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.