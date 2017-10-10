BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group ‍announces disposal of 15 mln shares by controlling shareholder Zhao Tian​ * On Oct. 6, 2017, ‍Zhao Tian disposed of 15 million shares for about HK$72​ million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Li Bao Ge posts HY profit attributable of HK$7.8 mln * Directors of company do not recommend payment of any dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017

BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group expects to record profit for HY period * For HY expected to record a profit attributable to owners of company

BRIEF-Li Bao Ge Group updates on ‍lapse of 60% acquisition of Profit Shiner Investment Limited​ * ‍lapse of acquisition of 60% of issued shares of Profit Shiner Investment Limited​