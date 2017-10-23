Honbridge Holdings Ltd (8137.HK)
8137.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.72HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$1.71
Open
HK$1.71
Day's High
HK$1.74
Day's Low
HK$1.67
Volume
8,074,000
Avg. Vol
8,978,783
52-wk High
HK$1.92
52-wk Low
HK$0.59
About
Honbridge Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the new energy materials related businesses. The Company mainly operates through two business segments. The Mineral Resources Exploration and Trading segment is involved in the research and exploration of mineral resources and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$9,827.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,861.82
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.