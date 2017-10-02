China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Ltd (8156.HK)
8156.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.79HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.28%)
HK$0.01 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
HK$0.78
HK$0.78
Open
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
Day's High
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
Day's Low
HK$0.77
HK$0.77
Volume
9,585,000
9,585,000
Avg. Vol
11,236,194
11,236,194
52-wk High
HK$0.94
HK$0.94
52-wk Low
HK$0.27
HK$0.27
About
China Vanguard You Champion Holdings Limited, formerly China Vanguard Group Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the lottery related businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: provision of lottery-related services segment, land and property development, trading and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,336.51
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,290.85
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Vanguard Group enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud Computing
* Co entered into a legally binding strategic cooperation agreement with Tencent Cloud Computing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.