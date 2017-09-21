China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd (8158.HK)
8158.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+3.06%)
HK$0.01 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Open
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
Day's High
HK$0.24
HK$0.24
Day's Low
HK$0.22
HK$0.22
Volume
36,845,000
36,845,000
Avg. Vol
40,491,367
40,491,367
52-wk High
HK$0.31
HK$0.31
52-wk Low
HK$0.18
HK$0.18
About
China Regenerative Medicine International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the research and development of bio-medical and healthcare products. The Company operates through three business segments. The Tissue Engineering segment is engaged in the production and sales of tissue... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,429.23
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|17,585.79
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International say Dai Yumin acquired 40 pct stake in All Favour
Sept 21 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd
BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International re-designates Ray Yip to an executive director
Sept 8 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
BRIEF-China Regenerative Medicine International Group updates on product expansion
Sept 5 China Regenerative Medicine International Ltd:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.