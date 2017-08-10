Neo Telemedia Ltd (8167.HK)
8167.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
3,284,000
Avg. Vol
5,708,641
52-wk High
HK$0.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.25
About
Neo Telemedia Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of telecommunication products. The Company mainly operates through three business segments: sales of telecommunication products and provision of related services segment, transmedia advertising services segment and peer-to-peer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,429.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|9,528.84
|Dividend:
|0.00
|Yield (%):
|1.49
Financials
BRIEF-Neo Telemedia posts HY turnover of HK$291.7 million
* Directors resolved not to declare any dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Neo telemedia posts qtrly loss attributable HK$8.6 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$8.6 million versus profit of HK$141.6 million
BRIEF-Neo Telemedia expects to record loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.