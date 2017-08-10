Edition:
India

Neo Telemedia Ltd (8167.HK)

8167.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$0.25
Open
HK$0.25
Day's High
HK$0.25
Day's Low
HK$0.25
Volume
3,284,000
Avg. Vol
5,708,641
52-wk High
HK$0.43
52-wk Low
HK$0.25

Chart for

About

Neo Telemedia Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the sales of telecommunication products. The Company mainly operates through three business segments: sales of telecommunication products and provision of related services segment, transmedia advertising services segment and peer-to-peer... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.49
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,429.85
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,528.84
Dividend: 0.00
Yield (%): 1.49

Financials

Latest News about 8167.HK

BRIEF-Neo Telemedia posts HY turnover of HK$291.7 million

* Directors resolved not to declare any dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Neo telemedia posts qtrly loss attributable HK$8.6 million

* Qtrly loss attributable HK$8.6 million versus profit of HK$141.6 million

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Neo Telemedia expects to record loss for 3-months ended 31 March 2017

* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017

28 Apr 2017
» More 8167.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.