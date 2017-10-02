Edition:
India

Marui Group Co Ltd (8252.T)

8252.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,716JPY
7:49am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
¥1,718
Open
¥1,716
Day's High
¥1,728
Day's Low
¥1,712
Volume
319,300
Avg. Vol
1,109,312
52-wk High
¥1,852
52-wk Low
¥1,259

Chart for

About

MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the retail business. The Company operates in three business segments. The Retailing and Store segment sells clothing, decorative items, household products and food, as well as the leasing and operation of commercial facilities. The Card segment specializes in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.35
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥395,353.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 233.66
Dividend: 19.00
Yield (%): 1.95

Financials

Latest News about 8252.T

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 703,100 shares for 1.11 billion yen in total from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 1.1 mln shares for 1.63 bln yen

* Says it repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for 1.63 billion yen in total from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 951,800 shares for 1.48 billion yen from July 1 to July 31

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Marui Group buys back 606,400 shares for 1.04 bln yen

* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF- Marui Group updates share repurchase status

* Says it bought back 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen from May 12 to May 31

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF- Marui Group buys back 1 mln shares on May 23

* Says it repurchased 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen in total through ToSTNeT-3, on May 23

23 May 2017

BRIEF- Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group

* Says Marui Group Co Ltd acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18

19 May 2017

BRIEF- R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I

17 May 2017

BRIEF- Marui Group to repurchase shares

* Says it will repurchase up to 12 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of outstanding

11 May 2017
» More 8252.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates