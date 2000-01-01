Credit Saison Co Ltd (8253.T)
8253.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,297JPY
5:47am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-21 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
¥2,318
Open
¥2,306
Day's High
¥2,310
Day's Low
¥2,296
Volume
67,200
Avg. Vol
891,280
52-wk High
¥2,425
52-wk Low
¥1,723
About
Credit Saison Co.,Ltd. is mainly engaged in the provision of credit services. The Company operates in five business segments. The Credit Service segment provides credit card and servicer services. The Lease segment is engaged in the leasing business. The Finance segment provides credit guarantee business and other finance-relate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥428,933.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|185.44
|Dividend:
|35.00
|Yield (%):
|1.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09