China Trustful Group Ltd (8265.HK)
8265.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.09HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.05 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$3.04
Open
HK$3.04
Day's High
HK$3.18
Day's Low
HK$3.04
Volume
548,000
Avg. Vol
606,233
52-wk High
HK$4.00
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
About
China Trustful Group Ltd., formerly Powerwell Pacific Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of sourcing and procurement solutions for production of jewelries, watches and display products. The Company operates through two segments. Sourcing segment is engaged in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.15
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$6,969.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,151.21
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.