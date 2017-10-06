Shinsei Bank Ltd (8303.T)
8303.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,821JPY
23 Oct 2017
1,821JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
¥1,821
¥1,821
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,213,809
1,213,809
52-wk High
¥2,180
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,590
¥1,590
About
Shinsei Bank, Limited is a Japan-based bank. The Corporate segment provides various financial products and services to businesses and public companies, credit trading-related financial products and services, asset backed investment, and advisory service, among others. The Financial Market segment provides financial products and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥507,439.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|275.03
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.54
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Breakingviews - Buyout giants break through the ice in Japan
HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan is finally warming up to buyouts. The world’s third-biggest economy should be a prime hunting ground for private equity: Japanese firms make great products and are often parochial, poorly run, and undervalued, offering lots of room for improvement. Yet the country has long frustrated foreign PE shops. This year offers proof things are improving.
Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk-Nikkei
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new regulation requiring regional banks to guard against potential losses they could incur on their bond holdings from sharp interest rate swings, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.