Aozora Bank Ltd (8304.T)
8304.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,355JPY
5:45am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Aozora Bank, Ltd. is a Japan-based regional bank that provides a range of banking services. The Bank operates in two business divisions. The Banking division is engaged in the provision of banking services, including deposit, loan, domestic and foreign currency exchange, securities investment business, as well as debt services.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|¥510,418.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|118.29
|Dividend:
|48.00
|Yield (%):
|4.33
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk-Nikkei
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new regulation requiring regional banks to guard against potential losses they could incur on their bond holdings from sharp interest rate swings, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.