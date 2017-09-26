Edition:
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (8316.T)

8316.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,454JPY
7:36am IST
Change (% chg)

¥32 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
¥4,422
Open
¥4,416
Day's High
¥4,455
Day's Low
¥4,408
Volume
2,977,200
Avg. Vol
6,203,266
52-wk High
¥4,768
52-wk Low
¥3,293

Chart for

About

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities and Consumer Finance. The Company and its subsidiaries offer a range of financial services, including commercial... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.68
Market Cap(Mil.): ¥6,152,829.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,414.44
Dividend: 80.00
Yield (%): 3.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about 8316.T

BRIEF-Resona Holdings says business integration between Minato Bank, Kansai Urban Banking and Kinki Osaka Bank

* Says the six companies, Resona Holdings Inc (Resona Holdings), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Minato Bank Ltd(Minato), Kansai Urban Banking Corporation (Kansai Urban), and The Kinki Osaka Bank Ltd (Kinki Osaka) have respectively resolved to implement a business integration of the three banks, Minato, Kansai Urban and Kinki Osaka, and executed a business integration agreement

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

* Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​

08 Aug 2017

SMFG Q1 net profit up 31 pct y/y, helped by equity holding sale

TOKYO, July 31 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) on Monday said net profit jumped 31 percent for its first quarter, helped by gains from part of its holdings in corporate clients' shares.

31 Jul 2017

Japan's SMFG, preparing for Brexit, to make Frankfurt EU base: Nikkei

TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will make Frankfurt its new European headquarters as it prepares for Britain's exit from the European Union in 2019, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

01 Jul 2017

Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan - sources

TOKYO Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.

22 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Takata to file for bankruptcy Monday, SMFG to provide bridge loan -sources

* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources

22 Jun 2017

Japan lender SMFG eyeing M&A in asset management, banking for growth

TOKYO Japanese lender Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) is looking to acquire asset management firms at home and abroad as well as commercial banks in emerging Asia to boost growth amid falling loan income and stricter bank regulation, its CEO said.

31 May 2017

Japan bank SMFG's annual profit up 9.3 pct, sees it falling this year

TOKYO, May 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) reported on Monday a 9.3 percent rise in net profit for the year ended in March, thanks mostly to the absence of hefty provisions booked in the previous year.

15 May 2017
